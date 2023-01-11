New data has been collated to show how much money MPs have received on top of their annual salary.

All MPs are paid a base salary of £84,144 – however, millions more are added into the accounts of people and parties who work in the government.

Westminster Accounts, which was created by Sky News and Tortoise Media, shows that UK politicians have earned an extra £17.1 million since December 2019.

Gareth Davies

Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies (Con) has received £16,520 in that time.

The bulk of his money came from donations, including £3,000 from Stamford Property Company, £3,000 from Grantham Investments, £5,000 from IPGL, £2,500 from Springfield Park Properties and £2,000 from Charles McDowell.

He also earned money from employment with YouGov and Ipsos MORI.

Alicia Kearns

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns received an additional £16,090 from eight sources.

She received a £2,500 donation from Mark Samworth.

The remaining donations were categorised as "gifts or other benefits" and include £400 from Tim Hart, £2,200 and £62 payments from the Brunswick Group LLP, £900 from the British Phonographic Industry, £5,340 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, £900 from Attitude Magazine Foundation and £3,730 from the Great Britain China Centre.

To have a look at the MPs in more depth, click here .

The database shows the top earner was former prime minister Theresa May, who has earned more than £2.5 million from secondary employment, donations and gifts.

Most of the extra earnings went to Conservative politicians, totalling £15.2 million. Labour received an additional £1.2 million.