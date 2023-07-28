Extra patrols will take place in Grantham parks to tackle anti-social behaviour, during a week dedicated to celebrating green spaces.

South Kesteven District Council’s public protection team will carry out patrols in the evenings on Tuesday, August 1, and Thursday, August 3, in parks across South Kesteven, including Wyndham Park, Dysart Park and Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham.

This will take place during Love Parks Week – which starts today (Friday) until Sunday, August – celebrating what is on offer in the parks.

Wyndham Park

The extra patrols are not in relation to any recent acts of anti-social behaviour (ASB), according to SKDC.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “We have lots of fantastic green spaces across South Kesteven for residents and visitors to enjoy, but it is vital that everyone can feel safe and comfortable when visiting.”

The team will also be on hand to answer residents’ questions or concerns about public safety.

Dysart Park

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The additional patrols will serve as a reminder that ASB across South Kesteven will not be tolerated and highlight the work we undertake on a daily basis to support our communities.”

In Grantham, a number of activities will be taking place across the week.

On Wednesday, August 2, there will be health MOTs at the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre at 12.30pm.

Queen Elizabeth Park

On Thursday, August 3, there will be a family bootcamp at Wyndham Park at 10.30am.

On Friday, August 4, there will be Yin Yoga under the trees in the park at 1pm.

There will also be a competition to win family swim vouchers which can be used in the summer holidays and a one-month lesiure membership.

A number of wellbeing walks will also take place during the week in areas of the district.

These include walks in Barrowby Stream and wooded area and the canal walk through Dysart, Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth Parks, on Friday, August 4.

SKDC has also recently recruited Alison Lewis, parks and events community engagement officer, as part of its commitment to fostering community engagement across the three Grantham parks.

Alison said: “Love Parks Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our parks and encourage residents and visitors to come along, connect with nature and explore the benefits of our outdoor spaces.

“I am looking forward to working closely with residents, community groups, volunteers and other stakeholders who are all truly passionate about our parks.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at any of the Grantham parks can contact Alison on alison.lewis@southkesteven.gov.uk.