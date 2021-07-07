Extra police patrols will be present in towns across the area while England play at the Euros.

England will play Denmark tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm in the semi-finals, and if they win will take to the football pitch again on Sunday for the finals.

There will be a larger police presence than usual across the area to ensure people act responsibly.

Lincolnshire Police

The police inspector for Grantham, Gary Stewart, is reminding people to act responsibly while watching the Euros.

Insp Stewart said: "Please go out and enjoy yourself but don't let your actions ruin someone else's night.

"Drink responsibly and I wish England all the best."

Those planning to enjoy England's semi-final game against Denmark game are reminded to drink responsibly, and pubs and off-licences are reminded of their responsibilities not to serve alcohol to people who are clearly drunk. Premises are also reminded that they must comply with Covid regulations, and if police identify venues which are not, they will take action.

If you are the victim of a crime, you witness a crime, or you need help call 101, or 999 in an emergency.