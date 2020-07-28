Extraordinary Grantham lady celebrates 100th birthday
Published: 12:00, 28 July 2020
A resident of Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday July 24
Mary Babette Hay, known to most by her middle name, has become a centenarian.
Born and brought up in Hough on the Hill, Babette had no siblings but had a dog that she remembers fondly, as well as friends and cousins who lived nearby.
