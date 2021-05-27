A Grantham dental practice is challenging customers to guess which staff member is behind the face mask to mark National Smile Month.

Staff at the Maltings Dental Surgery, in Commercial Road, came up with novel idea to help raise awareness of important health issues and oral health.

The aim of the competition is to match the PPE (personal protection equipment) worn during Covid, with the team member.

Maltings Dental Practice. (47408994)

The winner will receive a Sonicare toothbrush and Marks & Spencer gift vouchers.

Practice manager Louise Butler is driving the campaign.

She said: “Over the years we have been involved in activities and sharing key messages and this year is no exception. Good oral health and developing good brushing habits is so important along with a healthy diet.

Maltings Dental Practice. (47408933)

“We appreciate that this year has been challenging for everyone as a result of the pandemic, but we hope our efforts help remind everyone to look after their smiles by keeping their teeth and gums healthy.”

Entries can be via Instagram, Facebook messenger or by hand by June 17.