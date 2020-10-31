A Facebook group has been established to promote sustainable living in Grantham and provide a space for people to ask questions and share ideas about reducing their carbon footprints.

Becky Lindsay, 27, created the group named ‘Journey to Sustainability in Grantham’. She did this after noticing similar groups for Lincoln and Sleaford, realising that there wasn’t Grantham equivalent.

The aims of the group are to “give people in Grantham and neighbouring areas, a place to talk about climate change, global warming, carbon footprints and what changes we can start to make locally and in our homes, to create a more positive future”.

In the group’s first three weeks of existence, it has accrued over 60 members looking to make positive changes in their life.

Becky, who lives in Grantham, said: “I think it’s important to spread the message of how important sustainability is because I know that a lot of people aren’t unsustainable on purpose.

“They just don’t really know what they can do or how important it is to change the way that we are acting and help other people change.

“Facebook is obviously really prevalent in our lives now, so it’s a good way to get the message across easily.”

The group points people to shops that encourage sustainability and certain recycling points.

To join, visit: Journey to Sustainability in Grantham on Facebook.