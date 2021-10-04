Multiple popular social media sites including Facebook and Instagram are down as thousands report problems.

Residents will also be without messaging service WhatsApp - which is owned by Facebook - is also down and experiencing issues.

More than 100,000 reports of problems have been made within the past couple of hours regarding the three services.

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all experiencing problems.

A large flurry of the reports came in at around 4.30pm, including around 47,000 for Facebook, 24,000 for Instagram and 45,000 for WhatsApp.

It's not yet known what the cause of the problems are, but thousands have taken to Twitter, which is still working, to check on the status of the services.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.