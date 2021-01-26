Stories from news organisations including in the Grantham Journal are to appear in a new place on Facebook from today.

Facebook News launches in the UK this afternoon and is designed to make sure its app users are first to see the biggest stories of the day as well as news matched to their interests.

How to access the new Facebook News tab via the app

Iliffe Media, which owns the Grantham Journal, is among the regional organisations to sign a deal with Facebook so its content appears in the Facebook News feed.

Others working in partnership with the social media giant include broadcasters such as Sky News and Channel 4 News, The Economist magazine and national titles such as The Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent.

The tab, which was previously available only in the United States, will feature personalised suggestions for news based on what a user has read, shared or followed.

It will also come up with new subjects and outlets people might not have clicked on previously.

The categories include entertainment, sports news, health, science and technology and business.

Users will be able to 'hide' any topics or publishers they are not interested in.

The new tab can be found in the Facebook menu section or by putting Facebook News in the search bar.

A Facebook spokesman said: “The product is a mix of curated, top stories and personalised links chosen by algorithm."

Jesper Doub, the company director of news partnerships in Europe, said Facebook News was "built to bring people closer to the stories that impact their lives and the community around them".