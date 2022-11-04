An application has been submitted for repair and cleaning works of a historic hall in Grantham town centre.

Listed Building Consent has been requested for Westgate Hall in Grantham, as plans to use the Grade II building as a high-end restaurant venue continue to take shape.

The application, submitted to South Kesteven District Council, seeks permission for the cleaning and repair of stonework to the front, as well as the repair and replacement of existing windows, rooflights and doors.

Westgate Hall (57792383)

Also included in the proposals are the reinstatement of brickwork, the replacement of non-original internal doors, and the repair of any doors identified as historic.

This work is being made possible with a £300,000 grant made through the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone programme, funded by Historic England and SKDC, which will cover urgent repairs and necessary improvements.

The remaining repair costs will be funded by the property owner, while the new tenant, restaurateur Ade Adeshina, will support financing new décor, fixtures and fittings.

Inside Westgate Hall. Credit: Evans McDowall Architects (60396462)

Ade hopes to create a new destination eatery along the lines of his successful fine dining restaurant The Chubby Castor, near Peterborough.

The 70-seater restaurant will include a large private dining room, cocktail bar, lounge and open kitchens. It is being designed to be respectful of the historic building, with minimal alterations.

Accompanying the application for the repair works is a heritage statement and assessment of significance that outline the building's fascinating history since its construction in 1852.

Having been built as a corn exchange, Westgate Hall was officially opened in September of that year, with the project costing a company of shareholders about £6,000 (in £10 shares).

A James Valentine postcard registered in 1905 of Westgate looking towards Westgate Hall. Credit: Austin Heritage Consultants via Lincolnshire Archives (60396448)

By December 1852, the venue was already in use for exhibitions, including Mr Emblow of Grantham's ‘Panorama of Wales’ before an audience of about 800 people.

Within a year, the building was hosting social events, most notably the Dispensary Ball, under the patronage of Lady Welby.

The Singer Manufacturing Company moved into the hall in 1878. However, by 1879 they had moved to Wharf Road.

An aerial photograph of the rear of Westgate Hall (highlighted) and the surrounding area c.1947. Credit: Evans McDowall Architects (60396471)

By 1909, Westgate Hall had become the property of Lord Dysart, with the upper rooms occupied by the Inland Revenue Department.

The suffragettes marched from Edinburgh to London in 1912, stopping at Westgate Hall on November 5, where a mass evening meeting was held. They marched on to Colsterworth the day after.

A blue plaque was later added to the building to commemorate suffragette Mary Ann Rawle, who lived in Grantham between 1910 and 1964.

Men attending the Soldiers Club at Westgate Hall c.1917. Credit: Evans McDowall Architects (60396474)

In 1918, a petition was filed by soldiers to Grantham Town Council to use Westgate Hall as a soldiers’ club, with social evenings held there from 1914.

In 1922, Whitaker and Son tailors temporarily moved from the Market Place, where structural alterations were being carried out, to Westgate Hall. It was used during the Second World War as a Navy, Army and Air Force Institute club.

Although Westgate Hall was closed for dances in February 1948 due to apparent anti-social behaviour, it reopened in March 1948 for dancing on Saturdays. In 1955, one of the hall’s occupants was Calvert’s Toy Shop, which repaired dolls.

The existing condition of the rooflights. Credit: Evans McDowall Architects (60396468)

The application's assessment of significance said: "It is understood that the building was bought by the current owner in the 1990s and until then it was used by William H Brown as offices and an auction room.

"In March 2000, the hall was occupied by Jaspers Nightclub and nightclub use was the most recent long term use of the building."

The hall was Grade II listed in 1972 and remains a "significant historical and architectural feature of Grantham".

Photograph of Westgate Hall c.1971 Credit: Evans McDowall Architects (60396455)

The heritage statement added: "The client is keen to reinstate the building as a local amenity in Grantham in order to secure a commercially and socially viable future for the hall, whilst preserving the buildings historic character and status as a heritage asset within the local area."