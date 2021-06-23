All the fun of the fair is returning to Grantham next week after two Mid-Lent Fairs were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The 2020 and 2021 Grantham Mid-Lent Fairs were cancelled due to coronavirus, but popular rides and other fun fair favourites will now be in Wyndham Park from Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, July 4.

While South Kesteven District Council is hosting the fair in the park, it is organised by the Showmen’s Guild which is responsible for managing the event.

The mid-Lent fair in Grantham (3250322)

A spokesman for the district council said this includes ensuring it takes place in accordance with pandemic restrictions. Controls will include visitor numbers, staggered entry times, one-way systems, sanitising stations, sanitisation and spacing of equipment and face covering requirements.