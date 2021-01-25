There will be no Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham or Stamford this year as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The fairs have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew said: “SKDC and the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain, which organises the events, have jointly taken the decision to cancel both this year’s Mid-Lent fairs as, under the current circumstances, the safety of all our residents must come first.”

Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham (5345190)

The fair was due in Stamford from Monday 15 March to Saturday 20 March, and in Grantham from Sunday 21 March to Wednesday 24 March.

Last year's fairs were also cancelled due to Coronavirus.