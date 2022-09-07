Money raised by two faith communities during the Jubilee has been presented to a hospice charity.

Representatives from the Grantham Muslim Community Association and Christchurch in Finkin Street presented a cheque of £855 to St Barnabas Hospice on Tuesday morning.

The money, raised during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, will cover the cost of three specialist chairs for the hospice in Grantham and District Hospital, which is being refurbished.

From left: Dr Shamaillah Mufti, Paisley Paddison, Rev Dr Peter Stevenson, Dr Shafqar Abrav, Chris Morgan, Sue Sulston (59127781)

The chairs will provide comfort for patients while they are in the hospice.

On Saturday June 4, the GMCA and Chirstchurch held at joint celebration in honour of the Queen in Finkin Street car park.

Part of the celebrations included a fancy dress competition. as well as crown decorating.

Jubilee celebrations in Finkin Street car park on Saturday with a fancy dress competition. (57117726)

Henna hand decorating was also on offer and there were stalls, refreshments, and a special showing of the news reel of the Coronation.

Reverend Dr Peter Stevenson, of Christchurch, said: “As two faith communities, we hope to work closely together in the future.”

Paisley Paddison, St Barnabas fundraising officer, said: “Thank you so much [to GMCA and Christchurch] for everything you have done, allowing us to continue our work.”