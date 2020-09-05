Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Tearoom-owner based in a village near Grantham adds bed and breakfast to repertoire

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 05 September 2020

A Corby Glen-based business owner has expanded her portfolio to include a bed and breakfast.

Amy Roberts, 35, owns the March Hare Bakery and Tearooms, in Market Place, Corby Glen.

Having established the tearooms back in October 2018, Amy is coming up to her second anniversary, and has recently launched the Mad Hatter’s B&B.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE