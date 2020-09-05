Tearoom-owner based in a village near Grantham adds bed and breakfast to repertoire
Published: 12:00, 05 September 2020
A Corby Glen-based business owner has expanded her portfolio to include a bed and breakfast.
Amy Roberts, 35, owns the March Hare Bakery and Tearooms, in Market Place, Corby Glen.
Having established the tearooms back in October 2018, Amy is coming up to her second anniversary, and has recently launched the Mad Hatter’s B&B.
