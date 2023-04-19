A road is blocked after a large tree fell down.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that the A607 between Frieston and Caythorpe is blocked in both directions.

This is due to a large tree which has fallen down.

A police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area while arrangements are made to move the tree."

The police provided the What3words location of the blockage. It is: relishes.banana.encoding