Large fallen tree blocks A607 in both directions between Frieston and Caythorpe

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:11, 19 April 2023
A road is blocked after a large tree fell down.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that the A607 between Frieston and Caythorpe is blocked in both directions.

This is due to a large tree which has fallen down.

A fallen tree has caused the A607 to be blocked. Image: Lincolnshire Police (62249963)
A police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area while arrangements are made to move the tree."

The police provided the What3words location of the blockage. It is: relishes.banana.encoding

