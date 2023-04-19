Large fallen tree blocks A607 in both directions between Frieston and Caythorpe
Published: 17:11, 19 April 2023
| Updated: 17:12, 19 April 2023
A road is blocked after a large tree fell down.
Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that the A607 between Frieston and Caythorpe is blocked in both directions.
This is due to a large tree which has fallen down.
A police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area while arrangements are made to move the tree."
The police provided the What3words location of the blockage. It is: relishes.banana.encoding