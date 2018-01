Have your say

Stormy winds have led to the A607 to be closed between Croxton Kerrial and Harlaxton.

AA Roadwatch reported just after 8am today that the A607 is blocked with queueing traffic between Main Street and Saltby Road, Croxton kerrial.

Both directions are closed.

The AA said: “Authorities are on the scene dealing with a very large tree that has fallen and currently blocking the carriageway.”

Traffic is affected between Grantham and Melton Mowbray.