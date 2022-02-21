A large tree has fallen in a park area near Grantham during the high winds of Storm Franklin.

Local resident, David Flaherty, was out walking his dog this morning (Monday, February 21) when he came across the tree on land off Gonerby Road, opposite Maltings Lane.

He said: "A massive tree has come down in the park.

A tree has fallen in Grantham following the recent storm (55015597)

"We're talking about 40 foot high, maybe more."

South Kesteven District Council was informed of the fallen tree.

A council spokesperson said: "We were aware of what’s happened. It is being made safe today and will be removed tomorrow."

People were warned today not to travel by train due to numerous cancellations and delays on the rail network due to Storm Franklin.

A clone of Sir Isaac Newton's apple tree was blown down in the storms which have hit Britian over the weekend.