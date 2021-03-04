Some parents across Grantham have been left “heartbroken” after their children were not offered a place at any of the secondary schools that they selected.

A total of 83 youngsters across Grantham have been given a secondary school that was not on their list of choices.

Fifty were given their second choice and 23 were given their third choice, while 423 were given their first choice of school.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Member for Children’s Services, Lincolnshire County Council.Photo supplied. (8664356)

This was despite Lincolnshire County Council confirming that of the 8,032 children applying to Lincolnshire secondary schools this year, 87.8 per cent of pupils have been offered a place at their first choice.

Eight per cent have been offered their second choice and one per cent were offered their third choice.

The 243 pupils who have not been offered a place at one of their top three schools will be offered a place at the closest school in Lincolnshire with places available.

Many of those affected turned to social media to vent their frustration.

Kat Johnson said: “My son didn’t get one of his three school choices. I’ve seen it happen with a lot of other people as well. There are a lot of upset parents and children who are having to appeal.”

Sophie Streets said she was “absolutely gutted” after her daughter did not receive a place at any of her choices of school.

Kate Taylor contacted the Journal after her son was offered a place at a school on the other side of town from their home.

She said: “I am heartbroken, I applied forWalton Academy and he Priory Ruskin Academy and he’s been offered neither. He’s being ripped from his friends and sent to a school that we didn’t apply for.

“The school is on the other side of town to where we live and we will pass both schools we applied for to get to it.

“What makes it worse is that this is exactly what we went through four years ago with my eldest son.”

Kate says she is now facing the prospect of home schooling rather than sending him to a school that she is not happy with.

She added: “As a full-time working mum, I can’t afford to give up work to home school but I’m currently looking at what options I have.”

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at the county council, said: “It is good to see so many families receiving offers at their first preference school again and this figure is likely to be even higher by September.

“It is always our intention to support parents to make the application process as easy as possible and it is nice to see an increasing number of parents using the online parent portal to make their application and receive their offer on national offer day.”

Parents have until noon on March 29 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school.

If they return the appeal form by the deadline, it will be heard before the end of the summer term. If it is received late, it will still be heard but this may be in the last week of term or even into September.

For further details about school admissions, go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions