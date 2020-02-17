Families distress after Grantham hotel closure affected wakes
Published: 16:57, 17 February 2020
| Updated: 17:01, 17 February 2020
A grieving family were told that they couldn’t use the venue they had booked for their mother’s wake just hours before the funeral was due to take place last week.
Anne Lockwood’s mum, Edna Ward, sadly passed away last month at the age of 92.
Her family paid more than £300 to hold the wake at The Eden House Hotel on North Parade, Grantham, last Monday.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies