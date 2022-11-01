A dangerous tree that "could topple" has caused a Grantham respite centre to temporarily close, leading to "difficult and uncertain" times for some families.

After a tree on the bank of the River Witham was deemed unsafe in July, the respite centre at nearby 18 Harrow Street temporarily closed over safety concerns.

Many parents and carers in Grantham rely on respite care for their adult children who have complex needs and 18 Harrow Street is the only centre of its kind in the town.

The tree, which sits on the bank of the River Witham, back in July when it was deemed unsafe. Credit: RiverCare Grantham (60259729)

One parent, David Arnold, 55, from Grantham, took his daughter Keeley, 23, to the centre around three times every fortnight to give himself and his eldest daughter, Leanne, a break.

David said: “I’ve been informed that the tree will be sorted at the end of November, which is very good news. With it being the only respite in Grantham, it’s been a bit of a long wait since July.

“[18 Harrow Street] is welcomed and very much needed. Keeley used to go to Lincoln but it’s an hour drive there and an hour drive back. [Grantham] is so much easier.

“There’s lots of other families who use the service. It is a desperate thing that’s needed. Unfortunately, there is only one place in the whole of Grantham. I think we could use more really.

"Keeley was born at 27 weeks gestation period. We really didn’t expect her to live but she’s pulled through and got stronger and stronger.

"She’s got cerebral palsy and a limited 20 or so word vocabulary, so she can let me know what she wants. She’s not steady on her feet but can walk."

The tree in question is on privately owned land, but South Kesteven District Council has stepped in to make the tree safe at the request of the landowner.

Works are due to begin at the end of November, with David adding: “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s taken a toll."

Emma Whittaker, SKDC assistant director of planning, said that she understood that "this is a very difficult and uncertain time for [David] and the other families that are not currently able to access the respite centre".

She continued: "The council was made aware that some branches fell from the tree in late July so we contacted the tree owner as they are responsible for maintaining and ensuring that the tree is safe.

"They have indicated that they are unable to carry out the works necessary so have asked the council if we can step in.

"We have established the works required and have secured a contractor to carry out those works although for safety reasons, the works will not take place until the end of November."

A spokesperson for Ambient, the company that runs 18 Harrow Street, said: "[The council] informed us immediately that [the tree] posed a risk to buildings in Harrow Street and there was a possibility it could topple over on to our short breaks service.

"We immediately closed the building as the safety and well-being of the people we support are our number one priority.

"Ambient is extremely frustrated at how long this issue is taking to resolve. We are desperate to start services again but cannot do so until there is no longer any risk.

"As soon as we get the all-clear, we will contact families, immediately open the service again, and welcome people back.

"It has been very difficult, and we are fully understanding of the frustration it has caused for the many people we support and their families

"We will be delighted when we can open services once again. Our staff are very keen to return to their normal mode of operation in what is a warm and welcoming and much-needed respite service in Grantham."