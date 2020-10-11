Army Reserves have marked the completion of their first stage of military training with a socially distanced Pass Off parade at Army Training Regiment (Grantham).

More than 80 new reserves from a range of civilian backgrounds including a driving instructor, arural policy researcher and a personal shopper took part in the traditional passing out ceremony at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks on Somerby Hill.

The parade marked the successful completion of Phase One training. This includes four weekend courses and a 16-day residential training course at Army Training Regiment in Grantham.

Members from course 0520 at ATR Grantham conclude their training with a Covid-friendly passing out parade with Brigadier Harrinton Dept Commander 3 (UK) Armd Brigade. (42635886)

Normally the reservists would stand on the parade square in front of their families and friends towitness the pomp and ceremony that marks such an important step. However, Coronavirus madeit a different experience, with the families watching the parade from a FaceBook live stream.

Training taken under social distancing rules taught them everything they need to know to fulfil their role and included military terminology, drill, shooting, weapon handling, first aid, field craft and map reading.

The soldiers, who will be joining Army Reserve units from a variety of cap badges and Corps,including the Royal Logistic Corps, Intelligence Corps and the Royal Army Medical Corps, will nowreturn to their units to complete their Phase 2 trade training.

Brigadier David Harrington, the deputy commander reserves, 3rd (United Kingdom) Division, inspected the parade and presented a series of awards including those for Best Recruit and BestShot.

Addressing the parade, Brigadier Harrington said: “You are at the start of what is potentially afantastic and rewarding life with the Reserves and the wider Army.Incredible opportunities lie before you. You must grab them. As a British soldier you are now partof a fantastic organisation that is respected around the world, valued by our allies and feared by our enemies.”

He added: “Make the most of the opportunities, be happy and be proud of what you haveachieved so far. Relish being part of this new life, support those around you, they will support you.Be ambitious, push yourselves hard to achieve the best you can but always be a team player. Remember your mates in harsh times you will need them, and they will need you. Good luck, an exciting and rewarding military life lays before you.”

The course is delivered by Army Training Regiment (Grantham) whose instructors have beenspecially selected and trained for their role. Their main task is to lead recruits through their trainingand assist them with passing all aspects of the course.

All Army Reserves are paid whilst training and the pay scale is based on what a regular soldier with the same job and rank would receive. Pay is increased as a soldier gains promotion andexperience.

