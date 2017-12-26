Families test driving skills on a ‘Santa Dash’ for Ancaster village Pre-School

Youngsters and their families got to show off their go-karting skills on a ‘Santa Dash’ to raise money for their village pre-school.

The youngsters from Ancaster Pre-School were joined by staff, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours at Ancaster Leisure Karting on Sunday to take part in a circuit ‘Santa Dash’ to raise funds for new equipment for their outdoor play area.

A total of 35 participants wore Santa hats to complete between one and three laps of 1200 metre a lap within 30 minutes.

Manager Kirsty Phillips organised the event alongside chairperson Anneliese Johnson as well as support from staff and voluntary committee of Ancaster Pre-School.

Kirsty said: “We have managed to raise over £300 so far through the entry price and in sponsorship. We were kindly donated mince pies from the Co-op in Ancaster and everyone who crossed the finish line received a medal, mince pie and candy cane. It was a fantastic effort from everyone and we would like to say a very special thank you to the Johnson Family who closed the kart circuit for us to be able to use it.”

As well as their annual Santa Dash, the pre-school organise numerous events throughout the year to boost funds including small scale raffles and quiz nights.

Kirsty added: “We are a registered charity so every event is important to us. We are hoping to hold a ball next year to celebrate 50 years of being open.”

Ancaster Pre-school is run from the parish hall.

Funded places are available for children aged from two to four. Call 07814 819137 for further information or visit: www.ancaster-playgroup.co.uk