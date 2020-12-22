Families across Grantham are taking part in a mass bell-ringing on Christmas Eve as part of a campaign to spread festive cheer.

The 'Worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle' is inviting families and communities to gather on their doorsteps and ring bells for two minutes at 6pm on Thursday.

The campaign was launched by a mum in North Yorkshire in a bid to tackle loneliness and promote hope after a difficult year for many.

Ring your bells at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

It follows the 'Clap for Carers,' which ran for 10 weeks at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.