Families told to self-isolate after children complain of feeling unwell at Grantham school

By Graham Newton
Published: 11:11, 15 May 2020
 | Updated: 11:12, 15 May 2020

Children were sent home from a Grantham school yesterday after some of them complained of feeling unwell.

They and their families have been told to self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19.

The interim chief executive officer of Bluecoat Meres Academy, Mark Fowle, says 'a small number of young children' attending the in-school provision complained of having a headache, a high temperature and feeling unwell.

