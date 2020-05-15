Families told to self-isolate after children complain of feeling unwell at Grantham school
Published: 11:11, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 11:12, 15 May 2020
Children were sent home from a Grantham school yesterday after some of them complained of feeling unwell.
They and their families have been told to self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19.
The interim chief executive officer of Bluecoat Meres Academy, Mark Fowle, says 'a small number of young children' attending the in-school provision complained of having a headache, a high temperature and feeling unwell.
