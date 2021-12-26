Families of care home residents are being urged to nominate an essential care giver who is able to visit in all circumstances.

Penny Dale, whose mother is a resident of King's Court care home, Grantham is raising awareness of essential care givers and wants care home residents to know their rights when it comes to having visitors.

Each resident is able to nominate one essential care giver, someone who is enabled to visit in all circumstances even in periods of isolation or when there is an outbreak.

Care home. (48687045)

Essential care givers are not required to provide personal care for a resident; they do not need to visit daily and their visits can just be to provide essential companionship to a loved one and provide additional care through their personal relationship that care home staff are unable to do.

Earlier this year Penny applied to be the essential care giver of her 97-year-old mother, and said: "I don't want to give personal care to my mum as that's what the care home are paid to do, what I want to do as an essential care giver is give mental stimulation, such as reminiscing like only a son or daughter can do.

"It gives continuity for that relative to know that they are loved, I don't know what she thinks at the moment."

Government guidance on essential care givers says "visiting is a central part of care home life; It is crucially important for maintaining the health, wellbeing and quality of life of residents.

"Visiting is also vital for family and friends to maintain contact and life-long relationships with their loved ones and contribute to their support and care."

An essential care giver is not the same as a regular visitor, as they are able to visit for longer periods of time and do not have to keep physical contact, like hugging, to a minimum.

If a care home resident wants to nominate a relative, the relative would need to contact the care home and discuss with them the role and the resident's individual risk assessment.

The care home staff will then take the resident's views, mental capacity, needs and wellbeing into consideration as well as the wellbeing of other residents when they make their decision.

For more information on essential care giver status, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/visiting-care-homes-during-coronavirus/update-on-policies-for-visiting-arrangements-in-care-homes