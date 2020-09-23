Families are encouraged to show off their creative skills this Halloween as Coronavirus threatens to cancel the spooky tradition.

As Covid-19 continues to have an impact in everyday life, Halloween may look a little different this year with many families opting to boycott Trick or Treating.

Instead, parents are being asked to get creative and start a Pumpkin Trail.

Halloween (20385627)

In a social media post, families across Grantham, and beyond, were asked to take in The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail, launched by Art Venturers.

The post reads: “Halloween 2020 might be a bit different this year and trick or treating as we know it will be off the cards. But we can still have loads of fun!

This Halloween let’s all join together to create The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail! Stick a pumpkin in your window or outside your home - a real one, plastic, painted .. whatever you like! Together we can create on e giant pumpkin trail in our local areas and children can see how many they can spot over Halloween weekend!”

A similar post also suggested extending the trail throughout half term too to give children more time to hunt for the pumpkins.

It said: “Just like we all did with rainbows, paint, draw etc a pumpkin and put in your window for kids to spot. For every pumpkin they find, parents can pop a sweet in their bags.

“This can also be done throughout half term and doesn’t have to stick to one night.”

For more information, visit: www.artventurers.co.uk