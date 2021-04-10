Family and friends gathered in Grantham yesterday to release balloons to mark a year since the death of young mum of two Daniela Espirito Santo.

The balloons were released in the sensory garden in Wyndham Park in memory of Daniela who died in her flat in Chestnut Grove, Grantham, a year before.

Daniela's partner Julio Jesus, 31, of Beechcroft Road, Grantham, was arrested and later charged with her manslaughter, but this charge was dropped by the prosecution last month. Jesus was instead sentenced to 10 months in prison for two assaults on Daniela.

Daniela's mother, Isabel, and her grandmother, Arminda, were among those who gathered yesterday at 6pm in the park.

Isabel said thank you to those who attended the gathering on a difficult day. She said: "This day is better now that everybody is here. This was a place that Daniela liked very much. She liked to meet her friends here."

Arminda said: "It's a beautiful moment for my daughter. Lots of people are coming today because they are close family and friends. It's a really nice moment for everybody and I appreciate everybody coming.

"I still cannot believe I have lost my granddaughter. I am crying every day. It was not her time to leave us."

Daniela's close friend Charly Price-Wallis told the Journal that there had been no justice for Daniela after the manslaughter charge was dropped.

At yesterday's gathering she said she would not give up seeking justice for Daniela. She said: "I am really happy with the turnout and the support. Daniela may have been silenced but I have not. We grew up together. We were best mates for 15 years. It's a long time."