The family of a talented musician and magician have paid tribute to his ‘heart of gold’ after he sadly passed away over the weekend.

Elliot Watson, who turned 44 last week, was well-known throughout the area for his skill with the guitar.

Elliot, who is the son of legendary guitarist Lloyd Watson and his wife Sandra, sadly died at Lincoln County Hospital on Sunday morning. Lloyd and his other son Aynsley have both passed away in the last four years.

Bill MacCormick, Hank Watson, Elliot Watson, Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music, and Nick Smith

His sister Lauren Robinson (36), who is a singer, said: “He was quite productive as a brother. I have lovely memories of my childhood and my brothers (Elliot and Anysley) always being together.

“Mum and Dad built an extension which was a music room and that room was a must for teenagers in Holbeach.

“Elliot loved people and cracking jokes. It has been a comfort to see all of the tributes to him on social media and to hear people’s memories.”

Elliot Watson with his dad Lloyd (51636799)

Growing-up in Holbeach, Elliot attended Holbeach Primary Academy in Boston Road South before going onto Spalding Grammar School.

Music was an important passion for Elliot, who played in the popular band Lucretia with younger brother Aynsley on the drums.

Lucretia competed at the Battle of Bands at Earls Court in the 1990s.

Elliot Watson with younger brother Aynsley (51636797)

Lauren, who lives in Dereham, said: “Elliot always had a guitar in his hand. I can’t remember a time when Elliot was not playing guitar.

“He was also good at playing piano and the drums. He was one of those people who could just pick up anything.

“He was also in the top 1% of Mensa.”

Elliot, who was living in Grantham and devoted to his beloved lurchers, Puzzle and Pepper, went onto become a magician and mind reader.

His aunt Norma Palmer has also paid tribute to Elliot.

She said: “He was a lovely chap with a wicked sense of humour.

“Elliott was a lovely little boy and I loved him from the moment he was born.

“He was an amazing guitarist, following his dad. He had a different style to his dad.

“He had a heart of gold.”

A number of tributes have been paid to Elliot, including The Prodigy’s Gizz Butt.

He wrote on Elliott’s Facebook page: “He was an excellent guitar player and will always be remembered for his Uber talent.”

Friends of Elliot have also started a Go Fund Me page to raise £2,000 to help his family with the funeral costs.

To support the page go to: www.gofundme.com/f/lets-give-elliot-watson-the-send-off-he-deserves