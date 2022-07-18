The family of a Grantham schoolgirl who died earlier this year has set up a 'legacy spreading kindness' in her memory.

Evelyn Gibson lost her battle with mental illness on April 15, 2022, aged 15. Her family has set up Evelyn's Butterfly Effect in her memory.

The idea is to 'pay it forward', so if someone does a kind thing for you, you do a kind act for someone else, they do a kind act for someone else, and so on.

Evelyn is described as "the most beautiful human you could ever meet, both inside and out". (56140857)

Evelyn's mother Jenni Swift says the idea is that from one small act of kindness, comes a ripple effect of more kindness.

Jenni said: "We'd love everyone to do a random act of kindness in Evelyn's name, and pass on a butterfly effect card with your kind act. That way, the cards and kindness can be passed on and on.

Jenni added: "Evelyn's Butterfly Effect started with a seed of an idea - how could we encourage kindness to be Evelyn's legacy? We thought about how kind Evelyn was, and how at times she had no idea what a wonderful impact she had on other people. How at times there was a ripple effect of kindness.

"It got us thinking about the 'butterfly effect' - that a small butterfly could flap its wings, and be completely unaware that it creates a hurricane on the other side of the world.

"We loved the idea of a ripple effect of Evelyn's kindness, spreading far and wide.

Following Evelyn's death, Jenni raised money for charity in her name, raising more than £8,000 for charities BEAT (formerly Eating Disorders Association), Young Minds and Parenting Mental Health.

Jennie said: "Evelyn was an incredibly kind, thoughtful and generous girl. She was funny, with a dry sense of humour. Evelyn was always thinking of others. She was conscientious and had a strong moral compass, always wanting to do the 'right thing'.

"Whilst a student at Huntingtower Community primary school, Evelyn came up with the idea of a second hand toy sale to raise money for the Red Cross Philippine disaster fund. Another time, she emptied her piggy bank to donate to Comic Relief, because it made her so sad and cross that children in Africa couldn't all attend school. Evelyn loved baking, and during lockdown in 2020, Evelyn baked cakes for the local fire station and police station. It was just who she was.

"In the last few years Evelyn repeatedly said she never wanted anyone to go through what she went through with her illness, so would try her hardest to help others who were also struggling. Even in her darkest times, she went out of her way to help others with empathy and kindness. For example whilst she was in hospital and struggling, Evelyn would write lovely positive notes to her peers, encouraging them to do well.

So far Evelyn's Butterfly Effect a lot of kind acts have already been done in the Grantham area with many local businesses getting involved and offered free hair cuts, piercings, flowers, spray tans and meals out.

There have also been many individual kind acts done in Evelyn's name nationwide, such as cakes baked for a hospital and police station, flowers and chocolates handed out randomly, positivity cards sent to strangers, prom dresses offered for free, doughnuts given to school staff and ice lollies given to the bin men on a hot day.

Evelyn's Butterfly Effect has already reached New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands!

Evelyn's butterfly effect cards are available in Grantham at Enhance Beauty, The Tap, The Snug, Clare's of Grantham, Mind charity shop, Reteuro garage and The Forum Hair and beauty.

A printable version of the Butterfly Effect card is available on the Facebook page, which anyone can download and print at home.

Jenni said: "We'd love everyone to do a random act of kindness in Evelyn's name, and pass on the card with your kind act. That way, the card and kindness can be passed on and on. It doesn't have to be anything 'big'. The small acts of kindness are the ones that sometimes mean the most to people - they're the ones that are remembered."

Evelyn's Butterfly Effect can be dollowed on social media at www.facebook.com/Evelynsbutterflyeffect, Instagram - @evelynsbutterflyeffect, and Twitter - @evelyn_b_effect

Jenni has asked people to share stories and pictures of their kind acts on social media using #evelynsbutterflyeffect so that they can see the ripple effect of kindness - Evelyn's butterfly effect in action.