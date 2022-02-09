A family-run B&B business set up during the pandemic continues to grow after receiving a perfect review.

After losing her job, Kate Machin transformed The Barn at the rear of their family home in Allington into a boutique self-catering bed and breakfast, containing two unique self-contained apartments: The Welby Suite, and The Belvoir Suite.

The business has recently been awarded 10 out of 10 in the 2022 Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com.

Kate Machin started The Barn during the pandemic. (54774170)

Kate said: “After losing my job in marketing just before the pandemic, I decided to pursue a dream and create a luxury, yet affordable, self-catering B&B within an unused barn at the back of our property.

"We had a turbulent start, and like most businesses had to close our doors very early on in our journey. However, we took this time to create our second suite, and since opening our doors properly post-lockdown in April 2021, The Barn has gone from strength to strength, attracting people from near and far who are visiting the local area.

“Receiving 10 out of 10 in the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2022 is such a massive achievement for us, and testament to the hard work and attention to detail that we have gone into to create this space for our guests to enjoy.

Kate Machin and her family. (54774173)

"I absolutely love welcoming guests to The Barn, and very much enjoy all of the special little touches that we include, which are things that we have learnt on our own travels and our love for nice places to stay. Recognition such as this award, makes it even more worthwhile.”

The Barn has attracted guests from as far as Southampton, Glasgow and even Texas, and as close as Grantham and the neighbouring villages.

People stay for a number of reasons including local weddings, visits to Belton House NT and Belvoir Castle, spa weekends, staycations and weekend breaks, visiting friends, local festivals and concerts, escapes from the city, walking and biking holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, competitions at ArenaUK Equestrian Showground, local Park Runs and much more.

Leo Vincent, proprietor of Allington Manor said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Kate at The Barn in providing additional accommodation for our wedding guests to Allington Manor.

The Welby Suite. (54774179)

"We have a number of boutique guest rooms within The Manor, but when we have large wedding parties, we always recommend The Barn, which is literally a stones throw away.”

The positive reception that The Barn receives from new and returning visitors, the recognition from booking partners, and the busy diary already for 2022, has meant that Kate and family have begun plans for a third apartment.

For more details on The Barn Allington, visit: www.thebarnallington.com and follow its journey on Instagram or Facebook @thebarnallington. For more details on Allington Manor, visit: www.allingtonmanor.co.uk

The Welby Suite bathroom. (54774164)