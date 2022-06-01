A Grantham family is now made up of five generations after the birth of a new baby girl in the family.

Thea Elizabeth was born in April 2022 to mum Ella Simpson, which means Mick Greensmith has now become a Great-Great Grandfather.

Mick said: "My reaction was absolutely overwhelming, I was crying.

The Greensmith and Simpson family are now celebrating five generations after the birth of Thea Elizabeth in April. (Left to Right). Thea Elizabeth, Ella Simpson, Michelle Simpson, Angela Greensmith, Mick Greensmith. (57030085)

"There can't be too many families about like ours to have the generations and ages like ours.

"We are very proud."

Not only is Thea's birth an extra generation to the family, but the ages of each family member is another interesting aspect to this family's news.

Their ages begin with Mick who is 80 years old and his daughter Angela Greensmith is 60 years old.

Then, her niece Michelle Simpson is 40 years old, her daughter Ella Simpson is 20 years old and baby Thea Elizabeth is one month old.

Mick is the only male along this family line as he adds "there must be something in the genes"

