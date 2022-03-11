A traditional family circus will be making its annual return to Grantham for almost 20 performances of a brand new show.

Circus Mondao will be returning to Belton Lane, opposite the Great Gonerby Memorial Hall, from Wednesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 27.

Audience members will be able to watch a host of high flying acrobats, aerial artistry, lovely animals, beautiful showgirls, jugglers, hair hanging talents, canine capers and Moroccan tumblers during the event.

Step right up the Circus Mondao is coming to Grantham. (54758186)

There is something for the whole family to enjoy, from babies to grandparents, it's being described as a show not to be missed.

Performance times will be 5pm and 7:30pm on Wednesdays to Fridays 2pm and 5pm Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays.

The circus is fully licensed and regulated by DEFRA and holds an Animals In Activities Licence.

Discount vouchers are available from local shops and on Facebook.