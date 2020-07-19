An award-winning family-run coach company is calling on the Government to provide more support for the coaching industry during the coronavirus crisis.

A&P Travel, which is based in the former post office in Osbournby High Street, was forced to cancel all day trips and holiday tours when the UK went into lockdown in March.

With no information forthcoming, Paul Cartwright, who set up the business with his dad Alan in 2006, feels that the coaching industry has been “forgotten”.