A family coach company is “incredibly proud” of a recent award win.

A&P Travel, based in Osbournby, has won Coach Tourism Package of the Year in the RouteOne awards.

It was the first time the company had entered the awards.

Alan and Paul Cartwright.

Paul Cartwright, who co-owns the company with his father Alan, said it was “unbelievable” and “unforgettable” to win.

He added: “This is the first time we had entered the RouteOne Awards but seeing that they were introducing a new category for 2023, we thought why not give it a shot.

“There were five other finalists in this Coach Tourism Programme of the Year category, many with much larger teams than ours, but we felt honoured to even be up against these industry legends.

“[It was an] incredibly proud moment for all of us.

“We would really like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty and custom over the years as well as those who have more recently joined us on board our coaches.

“Your generous words and kind feedback formed part of our submission entry and showed the judges that you are our priority.

“We remain dedicated to offering you quality, varied excursions, short breaks and holidays.”

This is the sixth award A&P Travel has won this year, with their most recent win being Coach of the Year.

The RouteOne awards celebrate the achievements and innovations of coach companies across the UK.

A&P Travel will soon be releasing its 2024 holiday brochure.

Anyone who would like a copy can request one by calling the office on 01529 455488.