A group of family volunteers have collected more than 10 bags of litter from near the A1 at Grantham.

Graham Matthews, of Allington, has been tackling the rubbish from the area surrounding the services at Gonerby Moor, for the past few months alongside his wife, sister and brother-in-law.

They managed to fill 10 bags on Sunday and a further two bags on Monday.

Litter picking near Downtown. (51446250)

Graham wants more people and businesses to take responsibility for their actions.

He said: “We tend to collect the litter every three to four weeks. The last litter pick was four weeks ago when we collected 14 bags, this goes to show the awful amount of litter in just this small area.

“The UK countryside is covered in tens of thousands of tons of rubbish and it is a disgrace.” Graham embarked on the litter-picking mission after becoming so frustrated at the amount of rubbish littering the northern gateway into town.

“The main culprits for the recent litter is the outlets who should be forced to use biodegradable materials and the departments who just leave their signs to be covered up as the grass grows.”