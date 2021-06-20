A group of family volunteers have collected more than 70 bags of litter from near the A1 at Grantham.

Graham Matthews, of Allington, has been tackling the rubbish from the area surrounding the services at Gonerby Moor, for the past two months alongside his wife, sister and brother-in-law.

Graham embarked on the litter-picking mission after becoming so frustrated at the amount of rubbish littering the northern gateway into town.

Litter from Gonerby Moor. (48274016)

He said: “The amount still to collect staggers the imagination. This is rubbish that has built up over decades.”

After joining members from the Rotary Club of Grantham, last month, to tackle the litter from the A1, Graham and his family have carried on venturing out every two weeks, collecting another 10 bags over the past week alone.

Graham added: “I won’t give up, however we have now come to a point that we have cleared up as much as we can and will be taking a break.”

Despite planning some time off, he is already looking at other areas that could do with a spruce up, including the gulleys alongside the sliproads.

He added: “I enjoy doing it and always feel better after it but this will be a big job though and could do with a large team helping.”