A well-known Christmas display which has drawn in families for many years has moved house in a heartwarming legacy to a much-loved mum.

Twelve years ago, Gertie and John Garner decided to put up a lights display outside their Grantham home, in Belton Lane, for their disabled son, Christopher, who loved Christmas.

Now, their loved ones are carrying on their “mum’s wish” by continuing with the lights display, which is now up at her grandson’s house in Harrowby Lane.

The light display at Harrowby Lane. Photo: David Garner (61007813)

Gertie and John would cover their bungalow and front garden in lights and decorations, and their display would attract families every year to see the spectacle.

The couple asked for donations to Sense, a charity which supports people with complex disabilities, as it helped Christopher.

His brother, David, said: “My son [Carl] used to help my dad put up the display when they began it 12 years ago.

Gertie (left), Christopher (middle) and John (right). (61038153)

“My brother was handicapped from birth and my parents were told he would only have one year to live. But he went on and [Mum and Dad] really looked after him.

“He loved Christmas and they decided one year they would do the bungalow up for him.

“Someone said it was a lovely display and said they would donate money towards the electric, but my parents said they would donate it to charity, so that’s where it started.”

The light display at Harrowby Lane. Photo: David Garner (61007299)

Sadly, John passed away in 2014 and Christopher died at the age of 54 in 2017.

Gertie, who carried on with the Christmas display, died earlier this year in May.

Before she passed away, she told her family she wanted them to carry on her tradition and continue to donate money to Sense.

A poem wrote by Gertie. Photo: David Garner (61007870)

Now, Carl Garner, Gertie and John’s grandson, has the lights display up at his house and it was officially turned on on Saturday.

David added: “My mum’s wish was to carry it on so we did. We get joy out of doing it and it [the money] is still going to Sense because that’s what she wanted.

“This year, we have some new signs for Sense. We do change it around a bit.”

The display includes a sleigh where people can take their children and sit them in it to take photos.

Last year, the final time the display was outside Gertie’s home, the family converted a pedal bin so the lid would come up and children could take sweets out of it.

An integral part of the display will be poems written by Gertie.

The Remembrance Display Gertie did. Photo: David Garner (61007895)

In the past, she also put up garden displays for Remembrance Day, as David’s eldest son is in the army.

The light display is on from 3.15pm until 9pm, and it will be up until January.