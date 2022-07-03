The staff and bosses at a family-owned drinks manufacturer in the Vale of Belvoir are celebrating after their national awards triumph.

Belvoir Farm, based in Bottesford, has won the Soft Drinks Brand of the Year category at the Grocer Gold Awards 2022.

Pev Manners, managing director of Belvoir Farm said: “The Grocer Gold Awards are the Oscars of the grocery trade and we are delighted that the efforts of our hard-working team have been recognised.

Managing Director Pev Manners accepting the award. (57695088)

"As a small, family run business, our whole team plays such a huge role in creating our delicious drinks and I’d like to say a very big thank you to everyone.

"We’ve had a great start to the year and are well on track for a very good 2022.

"We’re just nearing the end of another stunning elderflower season where the local community has really got behind us to help bring in the flowers.”

The Belvoir Farm drinks that won the prestigious award. (57695116)

The award was presented at a ceremony which was held in London where the family-run firm beat Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Dash Water and Moju Drinks to scoop the top prize.

The triumph comes after the £20 million turnover drinks maker reports a steady rise in sales, up 16 per cent on the previous year, which was driven by a new look for its packs that highlights the brand’s sustainability credentials and its link with farming and nature, and product innovation such as its non-HFSS, low-calorie Botanical Sodas and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The brand has also enjoyed a bumper elderflower harvest, collecting almost 30 tonnes of flowers – up six tonnes on last year. Each June the unique event calls upon the help of people in the local community and bordering counties to pick the flowers needed for their cordial in return for cash payment.

Family owned Belvoir Farm has won the Soft Drinks Brand of the Year award. (57695173)

Mr Manners added: "UK sales have benefited from a run of good weather and the growing number of people looking for quality adult soft drinks and alcohol alternatives, plus exports have risen too.

"We’re looking forward to a cracking Christmas and have big plans for 2023.”

The judges at the awards praised the company and the achievements of its small team as they stated: “Modernising a much-loved brand with heritage is a balancing act. Tweak too far, and you risk alienating long-time fans. Play it too conservatively, and your makeover passes under the radar.

"Belvoir Farm has hit the nail on the head with its latest re-imagining, with new product development that appeals not just to existing fans of the brand but also the growing legion of shoppers looking for grown-up, flavourful alternatives to booze.”

From just one cordial recipe developed almost 40 years ago, over 30 delicious soft drinks now bear the iconic Belvoir Farm branding. Over 17 million bottles were sold in 2021.

From its base in Bottesford, the company now ships its drinks across the UK and to 30 countries internationally and to every continent.