A family event will be held to celebrate the completion of a river and nature restoration project.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 10, in Wyndham Park to celebrate the Witham Slea Blue Green Corridor Project.

The £1.23 million programme improvement programme has restored and reconnected the rivers and river corridors through the urban reaches of Grantham and Sleaford, including upgrades to paths and increased accessibility for people.

Volunteers creating berms in the River Witham for the Blue Green corridor. Photo: SKDC

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, chairman of the Witham Slea Partnership Board, said: “We are proud to have been part of such a transformational project to improve important sections of the River Witham and the River Slea.

“Nature and our riverside areas are incredible assets to both towns and an extremely valuable and accessible resource for both residents and visitors.

“Our event is an open invitation for everyone to come along, see what’s been achieved and enjoy a fun day out.”

The free event will showcase the programme’s success. There will also be children’s wood workshops and live chainsaw sculpting.

Key stakeholders and partners are also invited to the event, which will give the public a chance to hear more about the project.

The project has been split into two areas to create new wildlife-friendly environments for the benefit of the local communities.

Ten projects have been completed along the River Witham through Grantham, and four have been completed along the River Slea, through Sleaford.

Both areas have had berms installed in the river by volunteers to improve water flow, wildflower planting, hedgerow creation, wildlife habitat improvements, water meadow creation and fishing access.

South Kesteven District Council has been the leading authority in the project, which was funded by the European Regional Development Fund, working in partnership with North Kesteven District Council, the Environment Agency and National Trust.

There are limited wood workshop places, so parents are urged to come early to the event to get the chance to participate.