Family fill nine bags of rubbish from Grantham beauty spot

A family has been praised for clearing litter from a local beauty spot that had become blighted with rubbish.

Armed with litter pickers, Chloe Morley, 16, her boyfriend András szokol, 18, and Chloe’s siblings, nine-year-old Jessica and Joshua Tinkler, 11, filled nine bags with rubbish from the top of Denton Avenue, Grantham, on Saturday afternoon.

Proud mum Hayley Morley Tinkler, of Rosemary Crescent, Grantham, also joined in the clean-up with husband Simon.

Youngsters collect rubbish.(43229344)

She said: “We started using the route a few years ago. We have got two St Bernard dogs that need a lot of exercise so it’s perfect with us only living around the corner.

“However, it’s always been an area that teenagers congregate with camp fires etc, but after walking through the area the other week, my eldest and her boyfriend came back and expressed concern for the dogs due to the amount of broken glass bottles and general litter that had been left. They asked if we could do something about it.”

After hearing their sister’s concern, Jessica and Joshua also wanted to do something to help.

Inspired by her family’s enthusiasm, Hayley bought five litter picks and a roll of bin bags and the family spent Saturday afternoon clearing up all the litter, including a melted road cone, a fuel can that had been set on fire, a metal pole, food packaging, beer cans, smashed spirit bottles and deodorant cans.

Hayley added: “We spent hours up there and managed to collect a lot of the rubbish in the area.

“The kids even took a speaker to dance away to with their litter pickers and bin bags whilst the dogs ran around freely once we had managed to remove all of the glass.

“They felt a great sense of accomplishment knowing that they had done something to help the community and environment.”

Their good deed didn’t go unnoticed.

TIm Harrison, owner of Autocabs Grantham posted about it on Facebook.

He said: “Fantastic, well done. We are all quick to moan about youngsters, how about giving these a clap on the back. Well done all of you.”