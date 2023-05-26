A woman is fundraising for her friend’s 12-year-old daughter after her horse equipment was stolen.

Molly Harris, from Ancaster, had her horse tack equipment, including bridles, a saddle, head collars, aids for riding, stirrups and saddle pads stolen on Wednesday (May 24).

Lana Foster, a friend of Molly’s mum, is raising money to try and get new equipment for Molly.

Molly Harris, 12, with one of her horses.

Molly has four horses, named Princess, Feebee, Darcey and Derek, and they are “her life”, said Lana.

She added: “Molly has autism and the horses are her way of therapy from the crazy world.

“She spends 90 per cent of her time with them.

“Molly’s not able to attend school so we intricate education into what she enjoys.”

The bridle that was stolen was specially made for Molly.

Molly is also currently doing a 6k a day event, raising money for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service.

She is doing this by hacking her horses, but cannot do this without equipment.

Lana added: “I would like the people who stole the tack to realise the impact it’s made on the whole family.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-replace-tack-that-was-stolen-from-a-child.

Lana hopes to raise £500.