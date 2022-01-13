A family fun day and dog show is set to return after two years off due to the pandemic.

Dysart Park Family Fun Day and Dog Show will be back on Sunday, July 3, and the park commitee, which organises the event, hope that any future Covid measures will not prevent it going ahead.

The Dysart Park Fun Day and Dog Show has attracted crowds from all over the county and beyond over the years, with its reputation growing yearly.

The Dysart Park family fun day and fun dog show is set to return later this year. (54198274)

The Dysart Park committee is confident that, despite the event not taking place the last two years, the 2022 edition will be a “great success”.

Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park committee, said: “There has been a lot of support for this event and the Dysart Park committee are counting on the continued support of the local community in 2022 in both attending the event or hiring a pitch for a

stall.”

The committee has been affected by reduced numbers and is looking for anyone who can help out on the day, or become an active commitee member, to get in touch.

They are also on the look out for a new treasurer, as Midge Cook is stepping down after 11 years of service on the committee.

The committee is also looking for sponsorship from local businesses wishing to support the event.

To get in touch or find out more, email: Dysartpark@gmail.com