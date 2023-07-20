Despite the wet weather, a family day at the weekend was deemed as “fantastic”.

The fun day was held on Saturday, July 15, at the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham.

Due to the weather, the event was moved inside where families were still able to enjoy the activities on offer.

The dinasours were happy to be petted by the children.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Despite the unexpected wet weather, the Family Day was a fantastic success.

“The arts team did a great job in moving the event inside where it was wonderful to see families of all ages enjoying the vast range of activities on offer.

Amy Cascerina showing off her grafitti skills.

“Thanks to the support of Arts Council England and Lincolnshire One Venues, we were able to open up access to arts to the wider community and invite youngsters to try out new experiences and activities like circus skills and junk drumming.

The Guildhall Family Fun Day was deemed as 'fantastic'.

Ellie Bailey was a scary tiger!

“I am told the highlight of the day was the Dinotopia Walkabout, it certainly captivated both adults and children.”

Activities on the day included a performance of Dinotopia Walkabout.

Children got up close and personal with the dinasours.

Dinasours came to life for visitors.

This saw Captain Jon Voyage and his dinosaur companion embark on an interactive and engaging quest.

Finlay McAllister ready to show off his artistic skills.

Emily Barrett looking great with her finished look!

Emily Barrett getting her face painted.

James Mayle at the fun day.

Dinotopia walkabout put on a show for visitors.

There was also a number of arts and crafts, alongside sporting activities for the children.