A family fun day and dog show is set to return after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Dysart Park Family Fun Day and Dog Show will be back on Sunday, (July 3) from 11am.

On offer for families will be a variety of stalls, food and bouncy castles.

The Dysart Park family fun day and fun dog show is set to return later this year. (54198274)

There will also be an arena with acts from the local area performing, as well as a contact juggler.

The popular event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, with the last iteration taking place back in the summer of 2019.

After last year's event was cancelled, a lot of the stall holders held over their spot for this year.

Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park committee, said: "It's going very well. We've got a number of stalls going again this year."

"Hopefully, the weather is good! It'll be nice to see some familiar faces again."

There will also be a stall ran as part of a South Kesteven District Council consultation, asking for feedback from people on what they want from the park going forward.

Lydia said that it was "brilliant" that the event was returning, and added, "we've got some new additions to the [Dysart Park] group but we're always looking for more volunteers and members.

To get in touch or find out more, email: Dysartpark@gmail.com