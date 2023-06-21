A popular park event returns next month for a fun-filled family day.

The Dysart Park Family Fun Day returns on Sunday, July 2, from 11am until 4pm.

The day will feature the Fun Dog Show, food and drink stalls, bouncy castles provided by the Faith Life Centre in Grantham, old time rides and fun for the whole family.

The Dysart Park Fun Day in 2022.

Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group, said: “We are gearing up for another great day in the beautiful surroundings of Dysart Park.

“We made a successful bid to the SK Community Fund this year so that we could book a Falconry Display, which was a popular arena act from previous years and Animal UK, who we have booked before and was a great addition to the day.”

Food vendors will be provided by Aaron Savona, of Francos Ices. Aaron has been a “loyal supporter” of the fun day, and he is “always willing” to help out each year, said Lydia.

An outdoor bar will be provided by Zest Brewery.

Registration for the dog show opens at 12pm and the show begins at 1pm, with 12 categories available, which cost £2 per category.

Winners will receive rosettes and trophies.

There will also be a visit from Boba Fett, from Star Wars, who will be helping to raise funds for the park.

All funds raised on the day will go towards the park in some way.

Lydia added: “A big thanks goes out to all the amazing volunteers who help to make the day possible!

“This is a real local community event and really does put the fun into the town of Grantham.”

For more information about the event or if anyone is interested in joining the Dysart Park Action Group, go to the website at http://www.dysartpark.co.uk/.

Anyone can also get in contact with the team by email at dysartpark@gmail.com.