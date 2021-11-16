A Grantham family have revealed their long-standing ties with the country's armed forces, dating all the way back to the Napoleonic Wars.

Joshua Thwaite comes from a long line of servicemen, dating all the way back to the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, according to grandfather Martin Thwaite, who served in both the Regular Army and Territorial Army for a period of 40 years between 1969 and 2011.

On Remembrance Sunday, Joshua, aged six, wore the medals of his great, great grandad, Corporal Thomas Tarmey 1st Bn Coldstream Guards, who was wounded in action on September 15 1916 on the Somme. Thomas joined the police after a year in hospital, serving for 25 years in Liverpool.

Joshua Thwaite wore his great, great grandfather's medals at the Remembrance Parade. (53066134)

The medals worn by Joshua are the 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal 1918 and the Defence Medal (WW2).

Martin said: "Josh had two other great, great grandads who also served in the Great War, one died of wounds in 1918, Pte Charles Thwaite 7th Bn KSLI, the other survived Trooper Lewis Brook 1st Staffordshire Yeomanry."

Martin explained that the family have lived in Barrowby since 1994, and that his two sons, Major Mike Thwaite and Sergeant Jim Thwaite, father to Joshua and Jack, both served in the parachute regiment.

From left: Martin, Jack, Jim and Joshua Thwaite. (53117716)

Joshua recently took part in a remembrance parade with his fellow Beavers at Cranwell. He was joined by his brother Jack and cousin Lexi, who both wore medals earned by their family members.