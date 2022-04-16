Family home in Dowsby Fen with extensive countryside views on the market with Newton Fallowell
Published: 06:00, 16 April 2022
This detached family home is sat in a rural position on an extensive south facing rear plot, stretching to about two thirds of an acre.
With open fields to the front, side and back, the property sits in an enviable position, offering potential for extension.
The property itself comprises of three reception rooms, conservatory, kitchen with utility room, as well as four double bedrooms upstairs and a family bathroom.