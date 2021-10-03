A dad and daughter raised more than £1,000 by hosting a joint Macmillian coffee morning last week.

Anthony and Katie Watton, of Bottesford, wanted to do something special in memory of their wife and mum Sue Watton, who died from Bowel Cancer in February.

Katie said: “We are so chuffed. We want to thank our friends and family who donated. We chose Macmillian to support as mum had a lovely Macmillian nurse called Sue Powell who made mum’s final weeks at home as comfortable as possible and was a great support to myself and dad.”