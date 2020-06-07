Grantham family hosts street bingo sessions for charity
Published: 07:00, 07 June 2020
A Grantham family have been hosting street bingo sessions to raise money for charity.
John Barwell, of Houghton Road, along with his children Yasmin, Connor and Evie, hosted bingo games on the 75th anniversary of VE Day last month and again on Bank Holiday Monday last week, with plans to host more.
Residents up and down the street joined in the games as well as donating several prizes.
