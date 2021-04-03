A family member of a Grantham care home resident has been left ‘heartbroken’ after having been reportedly denied a window visit with her loved one on several occasions.

Sophie McGuffie’s 84-year-old grandmother has been a resident of Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham for almost 12 years.

Since care homes closed to visitors last March, Sophie and her family tried to maintain regular visits, in any capacity.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, Grantham (45506216)

Sophie said: “This has been difficult, as although [Maple Leaf Lodge] put a visiting pod in place in December, the booking availability only allows visits once every seven to 10 days for 30 minutes. In between pod visits, we have attempted to see her through her bedroom window on several occasions, only to be asked to leave.”

Although Sophie’s grandmother is paralysed from the chest-down, her cognitive function has never faltered and before the outbreak of Covid-19, she would be visited at least every other day.

Sophie continued: “It’s proven that regular social interaction with the elderly can reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, lower blood pressure, and help maintain their memory. The lack of social interaction from visitors over the last year has put significant strain on care workers, who simply do not have time to have enriching conversations with residents.”

With her grandmother now on end-of-life care and becoming “increasingly poorly”, Sophie said that “the time we have left with her is precious.”

“Some days she is unable to get out of bed and into her motorised wheelchair, meaning that she is unable to participate in pod visits.

“After explaining this to care home management, only to be told ‘not to worry, you’ll be able to go into the room to say your goodbyes when it’s time’, is not only heart-breaking, but insulting.

“Visitors should be allowed to converse with care home residents at their windows when they are healthy and coherent, not just when they are taking their last breaths.

“For an industry that’s built on ‘care’, there’s a considerable lack of it.”

A spokesperson for Barchester, who run Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “We cannot comment on an individual situation but suffice to say our team at Maple Leaf Lodge have been working hard to facilitate visiting in line with Government guidance.

“Window visits are permitted at Maple Leaf Lodge but we ask that visitors schedule these in advance to support the home in managing multiple visits for different residents per day.

“All visiting guidelines have been communicated to families and we are following the guidelines on regular bedroom visits for designated visitors. Throughout the pandemic we have also continued to allow exceptional bedroom visits for end of life residents.

“This is being continued daily wherever a resident is medically deemed to be nearing end of life.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for loved ones but we are mindful of the devastating effect COVID-19 has had on our vulnerable residents and patients and as such we ask that they follow the protocols including wearing PPE and follow guidance put in place to protect all residents.”