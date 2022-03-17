The husband and mother of a woman lost to a brain tumour visited a research centre where scientists are searching for a cure for the disease that killed her.

Christopher Wright and Rosemary Dolby, of Newark, were invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London (Queen Mary) yesterday (Tuesday) to place tiles on the Wall of Hope in memory of mother-of-two Amanda, who passed away in January 2021, aged 43.

Amanda, a teacher for 20 years at Barrowby Church of England Primary School and mum to Lily and Oliver, who were aged just seven and three respectively when she died, was diagnosed in September 2020 with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) after suffering with headaches.

Chris Wright and Rosemary Dolby place tiles on the Wall of Hope in memory of mother-of-two Amanda.

Since losing Amanda, a family fun day in September last year raised enough to sponsor two days of research for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Chris and Rosemary were among a select group of supporters given the opportunity to tour the labs led by principal investigator Professor Silvia Marino, and speak to scientists about their work to find a cure for the disease, before placing two tiles on the Wall of Hope.

Chris and Amanda Wright. (55500800)

Each tile placed on the wall represented the £2,740 it costs to fund a day of research and celebrates the fundraising achievements of the family or supporter involved.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Chris said: “Amanda was a loving wife and an amazing mummy to Lily and Oliver, my forever girl. It’s been absolutely heart-breaking losing her. She was a shining light in the world. We were together for 30 years since the age of 14.

Rosemary said: “Although it’s too late for Amanda, I don’t want other families to go through what we have so it’s some comfort to think that Amanda’s legacy is helping to find better outcomes for brain tumour patients in the future.”

Amanda Wright. (55500785)

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Amanda’s family for their support and hope they inspire others to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research.

"Amanda’s story reminds us that just 12.5% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers. We cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. Brain Tumour Research is determined to change outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately find a cure.”

Christopher Wright and Rosemary Dolby, both from Newark, were invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London. (55500832)

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35m in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

To find out more about Sponsoring a Day of research go to www.braintumourresearch.org/fundraise/sponsor-a-day